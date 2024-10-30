The event at Cosheston Village Hall on Saturday, October 19, marked the final village history event funded by the Enhancing Pembrokeshire Grant.

The day showcased a project by Cosheston School pupils, led by artist Fran Evans, depicting the Cleddau estuary and 19th-century shipbuilding sites at Cantons Yard and The Chemicals in Cosheston.

The attendees were invited to participate in an art afternoon, creating a paper tile montage from old photographs and maps, while enjoying tea and Welsh cakes.

These tiles will form a historical village banner.

The event concluded two years of dedication by the Cosheston History Group Committee.

Their efforts included the publication of a book, a trails leaflet, and four social events focusing on various aspects of local history.

Cosheston History Project chairwoman, Janet Howell, said: "The project has been very successful, creating a sense of place for local residents and visitors and bringing the community together.

"We hope to continue our work to provide our local background to the village and sense of place for residents in the future and invite new members to join us."

She expressed gratitude to Jane Mason, Angela Lowder, and all who contributed to the success of the day.