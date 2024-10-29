St Davids lifeboats set out to assist the individuals located near Caerfai Bay.

A rescue helicopter was also tasked before reports stated both people were safely on shore.

RNLI St Davids Lifeboat posted on Facebook: “At 5.08pm on Saturday 26th October, both St Davids all-weather and inshore lifeboats were requested to launch to two persons in difficulty in the sea at Caerfai.

"Also tasked were HM Coastguard - St Davids and Coastguard rescue helicopter 936.

“As the lifeboat arrived on scene, reports came that the two people were safely ashore and receiving assistance from the coastguard volunteers.

“With no further action required, St Davids RNLI and the coastguard rescue helicopter were stood down. The lifeboat rehoused at 5.48pm.”