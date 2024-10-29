Pembrokeshire coastguards were called to assist a person who injured their ankle on a coastal park last Sunday (October 27).
HM Coastguards from Fishguard and St Davids provided care to the individual who suffered the injury near Traeth Llyfn Beach.
The casualty was then taken to a family car before being driven to hospital.
HM Coastguard Fishguard posted on Facebook: “Team tasked alongside HM Coastguard - St Davids to a casualty with an ankle injury on the coastal park above Traeth Llyfn Beach.
“The teams were quickly on scene on able to provide casualty care before transporting the casualty to the family car for transport to hospital.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here