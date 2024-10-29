HM Coastguards from Fishguard and St Davids provided care to the individual who suffered the injury near Traeth Llyfn Beach.

The casualty was then taken to a family car before being driven to hospital.

HM Coastguard Fishguard posted on Facebook: “Team tasked alongside HM Coastguard - St Davids to a casualty with an ankle injury on the coastal park above Traeth Llyfn Beach.

“The teams were quickly on scene on able to provide casualty care before transporting the casualty to the family car for transport to hospital.”