A PEMBROKESHIRE man has been accused of having hundreds of indecent images of children.
Matthew Davies, 34, of The Glebe in Tenby, was charged with three offences of making indecent images of children and one of possessing prohibited images of a child.
It was alleged that Davies was in possession of 78 Category A – the most serious – indecent images, 61 Category B images, and 256 Category C images in Ammanford on December 3, 2022.
He was also accused of having five prohibited images of children on that same date.
The case came before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on October 24 and was sent on to Swansea Crown Court.
Davies was granted bail, and will next appear in court to enter his pleas on November 25.
