Andrew Rowe, 47, from Caerphilly was jailed for six months after he admitted assaulting a boy under the age of 13 by touching.

The offence took place last month on September 25, prosecutor Michael Williams said.

Newport magistrates were asked to take in account Rowe’s guilty plea.

The defendant, of no fixed abode, will have to register as a sex offender for the next seven years.

A seven-year sexual harm prevention order was imposed which places a number of restrictions on Rowe once he is released from prison.

One of these prohibits him: “From attending places where large numbers of children are likely to be present, such as a play area in a park, sports fields where children’s clubs are participating or leisure facilities such as swimming pools."