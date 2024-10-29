Jurgen Kodra, 30, of no fixed abode, appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court charged with one offence of producing cannabis.

Police raided a property on King Street in Carmarthen on October 23. Inside, officers uncovered a “large hydroponic set up” and 930 cannabis plants were seized.

The drugs had a potential street value of more than £870,000, a Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said.

For the latest crime and court news for west Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

Kodra was arrested, and pleaded guilty on October 24.

He was remanded in to custody, and will appear at Swansea Crown Court on November 14 for sentence.

Detective Sergeant Richard Saunders said "We are committed to making our force area hostile to organised groups who produce and deal illegal drugs, and our work here in Carmarthen has seen a significant amount of cannabis taken out of the supply chain.

“Dyfed Powys Police will continue to target those who supply drugs in our community and the related incidents that it brings.

“The local community can help us by continuing to report any signs of cannabis cultivation.

“Any bit of information, no matter how small it may seem, could help make a big difference.”