From December 1, Tony Waitland will run The Brook Inn, St Ishmaels for the next five years.

After becoming head chef earlier this year, Tony has been praised by numerous locals for his outstanding menu and food.

Tony became head chef at the pub earlier this year. (Image: Newsquest) The chef will now run the bar as well as the kitchen. (Image: Newsquest) The Brook Inn is ready for Halloween. (Image: Newsquest)

Tony said: “After deciding to run the kitchen, I worked 180, 10–12-hour days in a row. You don’t build a business without effort. It was summer and I had to open it every day.

“I’ve invested a lot of my own money into this business. The owner, Phil Stoddart, bought the pub to keep the village alive. But he didn’t want to run it. Whereas I will dedicate all my time to do this project.

“I also wouldn’t mind owning the pub outright one day. The amount of people who come for Sunday lunch is amazing. People are very happy here and appreciative. It’s nice when people acknowledge the food and service we offer them.” Sunday lunch at The Brook Inn has become a major success since Tony's arrival. (Image: Newsquest)Despite his success, Tony revealed how there was slight conflict between the kitchen and bar staff at the pub due to being treated as separate businesses.

Tony continued: “The bar and kitchen used to be separate, so we were pulling in different directions. Now I will be the captain of the whole ship, which also means I can set my own prices.

“Regulars have acknowledged this is more of a ‘foody’ pub rather than just booze. There’s a nice mix of clientele and everyone has a good word to say.

“I’m excited to fully take over the pub. This is a very cosy boozer. Loads of people have enjoyed having food here this summer. People even recognize me in the Milford Haven Tesco.

“There’s peaks and troughs like with every business. But we have already had bookings come through for Christmas. We had a steady summer period. We’re about to knock out a Winter menu and introduce a Christmas menu in December.”

Now Tony is searching for a trainee chef to run the kitchen two days per week so the pub can remain open seven days a week.

However, he revealed the pub will close for a couple weeks in January for maintenance work behind the bar and the creation of a new extraction point in the kitchen.

Further information and positive reviews about the pub can be found on The Brook Inn Facebook page.