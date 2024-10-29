St Davids all-weather lifeboat was launched at 9.43pm on October 29 after being called to help search for an overdue shore angler at St Brides Haven.

The lifeboat was joined by the Little & Broad Haven Lifeboat crew and the coastguards from Broad Haven and Dale.

A full search of the area was conducted in darkness.

Towards the end of the search, new information suggested that the angler could have been further west. Angle RNLI’s lifeboat crew were called to join the search in the Marloes and Gateholm area.

The angler was found safe and well by the coastguard on Marloes beach, and they were escorted back to their vehicle.

The St Davids RNLI volunteer crew were stood down at 11.49pm and rehoused back at station at 12.35am.