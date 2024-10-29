On October 9 around 12pm, a woman boarded the bus at Iceland food store before the incident took place.

The First Cymru bus was travelling from Haverfordwest to Tenby and the woman has been released on bail.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “We are appealing for witnesses to an incident that has occurred on a First Cymru bus, travelling from Haverfordwest to Tenby on the 9th of October 2024.

“The incident occurred between 12:10pm and 12:30pm, whereby a woman has boarded the bus at Iceland food store, Haverfordwest and has allegedly become racially abusive to another member of the public travelling on the bus.

“A 48-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order and released on bail pending further enquiries.

“Did you witness this incident? If you have any information that could assist officers with this investigation, please get in touch:

🖥️ | https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline

📧 | 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk

💬 | Direct message us on social media

📞 | 101

“Quote ref: 24*862299.”