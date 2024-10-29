At 7.30pm a red Honda motorcycle crashed on the A40, south of Llandovery.

The crash resulted in both the rider and pillon on the motorbike to die.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Police are investigating a fatal road traffic collision involving a red Honda Motorcycle which occurred on the A40, just south of Llandovery, at approximately 7:30pm on Saturday 26th October.

“Sadly, both rider and pillion passenger on the bike died at the scene. The road was closed for collision investigation and re-opened on Sunday afternoon.

“Officers continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision and are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the bike travelling through Llandovery shortly before the collision.

“Anyone with CCTV, Ring Doorbell or Dashcam are asked to contact the Police through:

http://orlo.uk/xxxxx

“101@dyfed-powys.police.uk

Direct message us on social media

101



“Quote Ref – 317 of 26th.



“Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.”