Specialist orthodontist Dr Hames Davies, who owns Quayside Orthodontics in Carmarthen, explained that off-the-shelf whitening products do not work.

He said that it was his opinion that those looking to whiten their teeth should take these products out of their basket and save money.

Off-the-shelf whitening products were called 'nonsense' by the dentist (Image: Getty Images) He said: "Off-the-shelf whitening is a gimmick - toothpastes, mouthwash, charcoal. All nonsense."

According to the Sky News Money Blog, the dental expert added: "The whitening products are too weak.

"You have hydrogen peroxide 6% prescription only - everything else is pointless.

"Anything containing or releasing more than that in the UK is illegal.

"There are products containing less than 0.1% hydrogen peroxide available to consumers over the counter."

He said that any impact customers may experience would be minimal and that much of this would likely be a "placebo".

Dentist shares how to prevent tooth decay

Dr Adarsh Thanki, Principal Dentist of the Ace Dental Group, has shared a few ways you can prevent tooth decay.

He said that creating the perfect oral hygiene setup is the most important step in helping to prevent tooth decay in your mouth.

He said this includes brushing at least twice a day with fluoride toothpaste and rinsing your mouth out afterwards with mouthwash.

The expert added: "Incorporate an antimicrobial or fluoride mouthwash into your routine but do not use straight after brushing your teeth. Mouthwash can help reduce plaque, fight bacteria and strengthen tooth enamel."

Alongside that, he says patients should stay hydrated throughout the day as water helps rinse away food particles, neutralise acids and maintain a healthy saliva flow.

Snacking on nuts and seeds was also said to be a benefit as these provide essential minerals like calcium and phosphorus, contributing to tooth strength.