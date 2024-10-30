Barti Rum, a spiced rum brand from West Wales, was awarded the gold badge for best rum at the 2024 Great British Food Awards.

The rum was judged by food expert and TV personality Merlin Griffiths, who is known for being the head bartender on Channel 4’s First Dates and for running a successful chain of bars in the north of England.

Mr Griffiths said: "What a wonderful spiced spirit Barti is.

"It has lashings of vanilla, citrus, cinnamon, and cloves all underpinned by a subtle umami note from Welsh seaweed.

"Satisfying both neat on the rocks, and in Daiquiri or Swizzle.

"Add solid eco credentials and stylish packaging, and we have a really fun spiced rum.

"Truly excellent spiced spirit."

With this accolade, Barti Spiced Rum will be promoted across Great British Food’s print, online, and social channels.

The rum has been described as 'the most flavourful spiced rum on the market' by its creators.

It is made with classic spices such as vanilla, cinnamon, and citrus, all infused with wild-picked laver seaweed.

The seaweed is said to enhance the traditional warming taste and make the drink exceptionally smooth.

Fran Barnikel, managing director at Barti Rum, said: "This is an enormous badge of honour for our much-loved spiced rum.

"There are so many wonderful spirit brands in the UK today, to get this recognition nationally is really very special.

"We’re glad the judges like it as much as we do."

The win comes just weeks after the product was stocked in Tesco stores across Wales.

The spiced rum, along with Barti Cream Liqueur, was launched in Tesco in September.

The products have been so popular that stock is running low because the Tesco supply system is struggling to meet demand.

Paul Johns, store manager in Haverfordwest, said: "Sales are excellent.

"I’m struggling to keep up with it."

The demand for Barti Cream Liqueur is so high that some shoppers are struggling to get hold of it, like they did when the product was first released in 2023.

Erin at Barti Rum said: "People actually call it the great Barti cream drought of 2023, we really don’t want to be in that situation again."

Barti Spiced Rum is available from independent stockists around the country, in Tesco and Co-op stores in Wales, and online on the Barti Rum website.

The Great British Food Awards, which launched in 2014, celebrate the best artisanal produce in the UK’s food and drink industry.