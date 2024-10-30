Hywel Dda University Health Board had to close the Outpatients A building at Withybush hospital in Haverfordwest because of faulty Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) planks.

The hospital is now fully operational and will welcome back patients who were relocated to alternative locations.

Hywel Dda University Health Board’s Chief Operating Officer Andrew Carruthers said: “We are really pleased that most of the Outpatients services which were relocated while we worked to repair the RAAC-affected outpatients’ clinical areas have now returned to Withybush.”

Outpatient services affected by the RAAC work included Gastroenterology, General Medicine and Plastic Surgery with some patients living in temporary homes while the building was repaired.

With the return of outpatient consultations to Withybush, patients are asked to check their appointment correspondence to ensure they attend the correct venue for their appointments.

Mr Carruthers has revealed the health board would write to patients to confirm the date, time and location of appointments or ring patients whose appointments are imminent.

He continued: “We urge everybody to please read the appointment letter carefully and note any change of venue, as appointments previously held at a community-healthcare sites may now have returned to Withybush.”

RAAC is a material that was commonly used in the construction of buildings between the 1960s and 1990s - its presence was confirmed at Withybush Hospital in January 2022.

Although all wards affected by RAAC planks were re-opened in April this year, work will continue until April 2025 on remedial work to the hospital’s ground floors and affected wards will need to be temporarily closed

Meanwhile, re-surveying work takes place at the end of this year and into 2025.

Re-inspection surveys will begin on the ground floor areas affected by RAAC across 2025 and into 2026.

However, the kitchen has now re-opened and the Therapies area – including Physiotherapy – is on schedule to re-open in mid-November.

Work began on the Same Day Emergency Care (SDEC) area in August with the work expected to be finished by the end of the month and operational for mid-November.

Work on the Pharmacy area is expected to begin in November and completed within the month.

If patients have any concerns or need further information, they are being advised to please contact the Waiting List Support Service by telephone 0300 303 8322 and choose option 3 or e-mail ask.hdd@wales.nhs.uk.

Further information on the RAAC issue at Withybush Hospital can be seen on our dedicated page on our website - RAAC - Hywel Dda University Health Board (nhs.wales).