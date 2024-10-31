Pembrokeshire's Sam Coleman is a pilot under Team Brady, who recently won the first E1 World Championships.

The E1 World Championship is the world's first all-electric raceboat series, and Team Brady emerged victorious after competing in five races across iconic global cities, including Jeddah, Venice, and Monaco.

Sam and Emma piloted Team Brady to become the first ever E1 World Champions (Image: Shiv Gohil)

They faced strong competition from eight other teams, including those owned by international superstars such as tennis champion Rafael Nadal, Hollywood actor Will Smith, and Chelsea football legend Didier Drogba.

The team, piloted by Welshman Sam Coleman and Finn Emma Kimiläinen, proved to be the most effective at handling the RaceBird, a futuristic electric powerboat that uses innovative hydrofoil technology.

They secured the championship victory after posting three wins across the season, finishing with an 11-point lead over their nearest rival.

Mr Coleman said: "To be crowned the inaugural E1 Series World Champions is such a surreal feeling and something I’m unbelievably proud of.

"I must admit I was feeling quietly confident of securing the championship win, it's hard not to be confident with Emma as my teammate and the backing of the dream team assembled by Joe and Ben.

Sam and Emma race in the RaceBird (Image: Shiv Gohil)

"It's not been the work of a minute, we've all worked hard, adapted quickly, and overcome challenges to put the team in the position to win the Championship."

Former NFL star Tom Brady expressed his pride in the team’s achievement.

He said: "It feels amazing to win the first E1 World Championship.

"I'm proud of the team and what we’ve accomplished.

"Competition is exciting for us, and life is about making memories and relationships, and I think what we've established in terms of our teamwork has been one of the most gratifying parts."

The E1 World Championship is part of the Electric 360 partnership created by PIF earlier this year, which focuses on the future of electric mobility.

This first-of-its-kind partnership across E1, Formula E, and Extreme E aims to redefine the future of electric racing and drive technological innovation while leading the way in carbon reduction.

Rodi Basso, co-founder and CEO at E1, congratulated Team Brady on their victory.

Team Brady were crowned E1 World Champions (Image: Team Brady)

He said: "We congratulate Tom and his team on their momentous win as the first-ever Champions on the Water following a season of tough competition and thrilling racing.

"As Team Brady write their name into the history books, we look ahead to a supercharged season two, as we take the innovative Championship to new cities around the world and continue to redefine racing on water."

The stage is now set for season two, with new teams, owners, and race cities expected to be announced in the coming weeks.