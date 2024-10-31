These sessions will be held at two locations across the constituency, offering residents crucial advice and support on various matters, including Pension Credit.

The aim is to assist constituents in preparing for the winter months.

The events will provide direct access to representatives from charities and organisations, like the Citizen’s Advice Bureau, and utility companies to address concerns over bills, finances, and other pressing issues.

The sessions will take place on November 8 at Fishguard Town Hall from 2.30pm to 5pm and on November 22 at Penparcau Memorial Hall from 2pm to 5pm.

Mr Lake said: "I understand that this winter is going to be challenging for many in our community, who are concerned about managing bills and keeping their homes warm.

"These concerns have been heightened by the UK Government's decision to scrap the Winter Fuel Payments for all except those on Pension Credit.

"I am eager to reach out to constituents to offer support and share advice wherever possible.

"I encourage anyone interested in learning more about the available support to join us – it’s a valuable opportunity to access information and raise concerns with myself and other organisations."

Constituents are reminded that the deadline to apply for Pension Credit, in time to qualify for the winter fuel payment, is December 21.

While applications for Pension Credit are accepted year-round, applying by this date ensures that eligible constituents receive the payment and have it backdated.

The sessions are open to all, and no appointments are required.

Constituents are encouraged to simply drop in at a time that suits them.

For any queries about the event, Mr Lake can be contacted via email at ben.lake.mp@parliament.uk.