A four-bedroom Pembrokeshire bungalow in a peaceful neighbourhood has been listed on the market for £425,000.
Located in Pembroke, the property comes with a large private garden, large kitchen and utility room, garage, sunroom and large driveway.
The advert on Rightmove describes the home offering a ‘delightful blend of space and comfort’ while being ‘ideal for families seeking a tranquil retreat.’
Inside the bungalow there is a bright interior, and this is complimented by a well-maintained garden perfect for hosting gathering with friends and family.
Thanks to the garage and driveway, there is enough space for multiple car parking.
Due to being based in Pembroke, the property is near a range of amenities such as schools, shops and various transport links.
Furthermore, the home is driving distance from beaches such as Manorbier and Tenby.
For more information about this property, visit the listing on Rightmove.
