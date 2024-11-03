Located in Pembroke, the property comes with a large private garden, large kitchen and utility room, garage, sunroom and large driveway.

The advert on Rightmove describes the home offering a ‘delightful blend of space and comfort’ while being ‘ideal for families seeking a tranquil retreat.’

The bungalow has a spacious kitchen. (Image: Rightmove) There is a large garden area with a grassy patch. (Image: Rightmove) The utility room comes with space for a washing machine. (Image: Rightmove) Inside the bungalow there is a bright interior, and this is complimented by a well-maintained garden perfect for hosting gathering with friends and family.

Thanks to the garage and driveway, there is enough space for multiple car parking.

Due to being based in Pembroke, the property is near a range of amenities such as schools, shops and various transport links.

The dining room is the perfect spot for family bonding. (Image: Rightmove) There is parking space for multiple vehicles at the front of the property. (Image: Rightmove) The patio area overlooks the garden. (Image: Rightmove) Furthermore, the home is driving distance from beaches such as Manorbier and Tenby.

For more information about this property, visit the listing on Rightmove.