Honey Foxx French, from Hakin in Milford Haven, died after emergency services were called to a home on Saturday October 19.

Pembrokeshire assistant coroner Gareth Lewis opened an inquest into the 12-year-old’s death on Wednesday.

Coroner’s officer Pc Carrie Sheridan confirmed the police have launched a full investigation, with inquiries continuing.

She told the coroner’s court that emergency services were called to a home in Milford Haven after concerns were raised over the welfare of a child.

“Despite the best efforts of the emergency services initially at the scene, life was pronounced extinct,” she said.

“A post-mortem examination was carried out at West Wales General Hospital, the result of which is unknown at this time.”

Mr Lewis adjourned the inquest until April 10, 2025, for further investigations to take place.

He offered his condolences to Honey’s friends and family.

Honey French, who sadly died at her home on Saturday, October 19. (Image: Wales News Service)

Dyfed-Powys Police previously said the death was not being treated as suspicious.

Honey was previously described as “much loved” in a joint statement issued on behalf of her school – Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi – and Pembrokeshire County Council.

It said: “Honey French was much loved and cherished by all who knew her, and was a valued member of our school community here at Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi VA.

“She was a keen performer and writer who gave generously of her humour, time and talents to support our school family and wider community – and she will be very much missed.

“Our love, thoughts and prayers go out to her family at this sad time.”