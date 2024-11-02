The film, titled Van Gogh: Poets & Lovers, will be shown on Thursday, November 14, offering audiences a chance to delve into the life and work of the iconic artist.

The screening coincides with the UK's largest ever Van Gogh exhibition at the National Gallery, marking 100 years since the gallery acquired its first Van Gogh pieces.

The film provides an opportunity to re-evaluate and gain a deeper understanding of Van Gogh, focusing on his distinctive creative process during his time in the south of France.

This period was pivotal for Van Gogh, as it marked a revolution in his artistic style, influenced by his passion for storytelling through his art.

His experiences and inspirations in the south of France led to the creation of several masterpieces, including the renowned 'Starry Night over the Rhône' (1888) and 'The Yellow House' (1888).

The film, directed by David Bickerstaff and produced by Phil Grabsky, offers viewers an up-close exploration of these works and others, such as 'Sunflowers' (1888) and 'Van Gogh's Chair' (1889).

The documentary was made in close collaboration with the National Gallery.

Van Gogh: Poets & Lovers will be screened at The Torch Theatre at 7pm on Thursday, November 14.

Tickets are priced at £13.

Further information and booking details can be obtained from the Box Office on 01646 695267 or via the Torch Theatre website.