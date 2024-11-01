An annual event for Amnesty International is set to be held in Pembrokeshire in November.
Rhosygilwen will host the annual benefit event for Amnesty International on November 9.
The event will showcase local talent, including performances by Ilar Toft and Catrin Aur, as well as Raphael James, this year’s winner of the best young musician in Dyfed.
The Royal College Jazz Quartet will also perform and Dave Urwin will read a new poem.
Tickets are available for £12 in advance on the Rhosygilwen website, or £15 on the door.
The event starts at 7.30pm.
Attendees will also have the chance to learn more about Amnesty International's work.
