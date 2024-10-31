Hope MS Therapy Centre in Neyland offers oxygen therapy, physical rehabilitation, friendship, social activities and volunteering opportunities.

Despite losing a grant from Hywel Dda University Health Board, the centre has continued to support patients and their visiting family members.

Hope MS will reach it's 40th anniversary in two years. (Image: Newsquest) Pembrokeshire County Councillor Simon Wright is the chairman of Hope MS Therapy Centre. (Image: Newsquest) There is a warm and friendly atmosphere in the centre. (Image: Newsquest) The centre offers oxygen therapy, physical rehabilitation and the opportunity to socialise. (Image: Newsquest) Chairman of Hope MS Therapy Centre, County Councillor Simon Wright said: “Since COVID, we are trying to build the centre back up. We have been open since 1986 and want people to realise the possibilities. We provide 3000 treatments a year including oxygen therapy.

“People don’t think we’re here anymore. We started in small units in the business estate and then gradually moved up to bigger units. No one else in Pembrokeshire is offering this kind of service. We can help thousands of people who can’t get help from the NHS.

“Long COVID is a big problem so the oxygen tank can be very useful. Not to mention, helping people with cancer and motor neurone disease. We’re such a great facility and it’s about time we shout about it.”

“Without funding from BMG, we would be struggling to make ends meet. Plus, our therapists have contributed to the fundraising by taking part in London Marathons.”

Before the grant was taken away, patients were referred to the Hope MS Therapy Centre by the health board.

However, the centre must now rely on word of mouth, social media and people finding the service on their own.

One of the directors at Hope, Charlotte John, knows firsthand how the right therapy can change someone’s life for the better.

Charlotte said: “I started coming here a few years ago when my brother was in a wheelchair. He went through therapy and now he’s got his independence back. He loves it here.”

Physical rehabilitation machinery from Medimotion. (Image: Newsquest) The oxygen therapy chamber increase blood flow and reduce symptoms of cancer. (Image: Newsquest) The centre is run by Tracy Grattan who explained the science behind oxygen therapy and why it’s so effective.

Tracy said: “It’s been a showstopper for long COVID, and it can also treat people with cancer. Oxygen and cancer hate each other. We can’t cure cancer, but we can alleviate the symptoms.

“Oxygen therapy floods the body with 100% oxygen which increases blood flow and this can speed up the healing of broken bones. We make sure everyone’s needs are met here. I wouldn’t want to do any other job.”

Tracy Grattan (right) runs the centre. (Image: Newsquest) Meanwhile, physical therapist Dave Griffiths began working at Hope in 2016 and reiterated the benefits of the therapy offered.

To raise money for the centre, Dave’s children are walking the whole of Llys-Y-Fran, every day for five days.

Visit the GoFundMe page for the sponsored walk to make a donation.

Hope MS Therapy Centre is open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 9am - 4pm.