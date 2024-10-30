Kali Creed Green died in Clynderwen on October 18.

A 19-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man were previously arrested on suspicion of child neglect, but were released on bail pending further inquiries.

Assistant coroner for Pembrokeshire Gareth Lewis opened an inquest into Kali’s death on Wednesday.

Giving her report, coroner’s officer Pc Carrie Sheridan said: “Despite the best efforts of the emergency services at the scene, life was pronounced extinct by the paramedics in attendance.

“A post-mortem was carried out; the results are unknown at this time.”

Mr Lewis offered his sympathy to Kali’s family and adjourned the inquest for further investigations to take place.

He set a provisional date of April 11, 2025, for the next hearing.