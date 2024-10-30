Witnesses were left in shock after a lorry caused damage along the turning of one of the Rhayader's main roads on Friday morning (October 25).

The driver of the lorry attempted to navigate while travelling from South Street, turning into Caeherbert Lane and onto East Street.

(Image: Steve Harvey) However, this is a very sharp turn that is more than 90 degrees and witnesses said the truck carried on and caused "a lot of damage to a vehicle and various people’s property”.

People in the town have said they had "no idea why the driver carried on down this small residential road”.

The aftermath of the incident shows roof sheeting pulled from the rafters, walls that have been levelled, wooden strips torn off external windowsills and wooden panelling stripped of a wall.

(Image: Steve Harvey)

After the incident, Dyfed-Powys Police attended the scene and closed the road to allow for repairs to be made.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Police were called at 7am on Friday, October 25th to a report that a lorry had collided with a number of properties and a stationery vehicle while travelling from South Street, turning into Caeherbert Lane and onto East Street.

“The road remains closed to enable the damage to be assessed and any immediate repairs to be carried out.”