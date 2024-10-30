Nicola Webb died in a collision on the A4069 between Llangadog and Llandovery last Sunday, October 27 at 10.30am.

The 50-year-old was on her way to meet friends for a coffee and bacon roll before the incident happened.

A statement from Nicola’s family said: "Nicola was a person who had a zest for life through everything she did, from walking both with her dogs or in the company of friends to riding bicycles and motorcycles.

"As an NHS worker through most of her working life, she also embodied public service.

"She sadly lost her life following one of her joys, riding her motorcycle to meet up with other like-minded friends and have a coffee and a bacon roll.

"She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. As a family in grief, we would like to thank all those people who tried to save Nic and everyone else who have extended their thoughts and condolences to us.

“Officers continue to conduct enquiries into the collision that occurred at approximately 10.30am, Sunday 27th October 2024.

“Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation, particularly anyone who was travelling along this road at the relevant time, or has dashcam footage, is asked to contact us:

🖥️ | https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline

📧 | 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk

💬 | Direct message us on social media

📞 | 101

“Quote ref: 143 of 27th.”