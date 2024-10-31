The drivers were charged with careless driving, driving without insurance, speeding, and not identifying a driver when required by police.

Their cases came before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court.

Here’s a round-up of the cases.

QUANFENG ZHU, 45, of Sageston Fields in Sageston, has been accused of not identifying the driver of a BMW who was alleged to have been speeding.

It was alleged that a BMW 520D was clocked by a manned speed camera on the A40 near Llanllwch doing 64mph in a 50mph limit.

Zhu was charged with speeding and an alternative offence of failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver when required.

The case came before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on October 16 and was adjourned.

Zhu will come back before the court on November 13.

BENJAMIN WILLIAMS, 40, of Dudbridge Meadow in Stroud, has been banned after driving in Pembrokeshire without any insurance.

It was alleged that Williams was driving an uninsured Honda Civic on Warrior Way in Pembroke Dock on March 10.

Williams pleaded guilty at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on October 23.

The defendant was fined £503 and was ordered to pay a £201 surcharge and £110 in costs.

Williams also received six points on his licence, triggering a six-month disqualification for accumulating too many points.

ALISON EVANS, 52, of Crundale, has been charged with careless driving relating to an overtake on a cyclist.

Evans was said to have been driving on the A40 at Haverfordwest on April 20. She was alleged to have overtaken a cyclist by passing them “extremely closely” and not allowing enough space to safely pass.

Llanelli Magistrates’ Court heard that the incident had been captured on the cyclist’s GoPro camera.

Evans was accused of driving at a standard that fell below that of a careful and competent driver.

The defendant pleaded not guilty on October 23.

The case was adjourned until December 2 for trial at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court.