Faulty streetlights based near a Pembrokeshire housing estate have been repaired.
Residents had previously reported the lighting at St Martins Park to not be working properly.
However, County Councillor for the Castle Ward, Thomas Baden Tudor fixed the issue with the help of National Grid and Pembrokeshire County Council.
Cllr Tudor posted on Facebook: “As County Councillor for the Castle Ward, I’m pleased to report, following my representation to the various authorities, that the faulty streetlights in St Martins Park, have been repaired and are fully functioning.
“Many thanks to National Grid Customers UK and Pembrokeshire County Council for their efforts, and of course thanks to the residents for their patience during this whole process.”
