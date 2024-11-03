That'll Be The Day, which is described as the 'nation's best rock 'n' roll variety show', performed at Folly Farm, in Begelly, for two nights of entertainment.

The show was seen by more than 1,000 people, and raised more than £9,000 for Paul Sartori Hospice at Home.

This was That'll Be The Day's 18th year at Folly Farm, and the much-loved show has now made its 37th appearance at The Follies Theatre.

In those previous 17 years, the event raised just over £194,500 (now more than £203,000) for various charities, including Wales Air Ambulance, the Rotary Clubs of Milford Haven, Narberth and Whitland, the RNLI, and Paul Sartori Hospice at Home, which has been the chosen charity for the last few years.

Event organiser, Phil Thompson MBE, said: "It was great to have That’ll Be The Day returning to Folly Farm for two wonderful nights of entertainment, especially in front of two sell-out audiences.

"It was lovely to see so many members of clubs and organisations attending this event: Narberth and Whitland Rotary, Haverfordwest Rotary, Pembrokeshire Classic Car Club, Lamphey WI, Pembroke Bridge Club, and Marion Bulley's Parties from local care homes.

"And yes, they will be back on the 24th and 25th of October 2025, and tickets will go on sale early next year."

Folly Farm once again supplied the venue.

Chris Ebsworth, director of Folly Farm, said: "Folly Farm was once again proud to support Phil Thompson and the That’ll Be the Day team.

"The feedback has been amazing, such as: 'The best show ever - not just TBTD shows but the best show I've ever seen' and 'Tremendous night. First time I've seen the show but going to bring others next time because I've enjoyed it so much!'

"We look forward to seeing That'll Be the Day back here next year."

Excitement is already building for next year, where the show Walk Right Back will be coming to Follies Theatre on February 15, 2025.

This show, performed by the same team as That'll Be The Day, tells the story of the Everly Brothers and is the next big musical date for everyone’s diaries.

Tickets are now available on the Paul Sartori Foundation website, or by calling 01437 763223.

With a line-up of events like these, the Paul Sartori Foundation and the community can look forward to many more years of rock ‘n’ roll and support for a worthy cause.

Paul Sartori would like to say a huge thanks to Folly Farm and That'll Be The Day.

Also, thanks to community sponsors Milford Haven Port Authority and media sponsors Pure West Radio.