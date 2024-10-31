One of the more risky aspects of playing outdoors is crossing the road which can be fraught with bad drivers.

If you've ever wondered what age your child should be before crossing the road on their own, then look no further.

What age should my child be before crossing the road on their own?





The recommended age for children to start crossing the road on their own is between 8 and 10 (Getty) (Image: Getty)

Motoring expert Dominic Wyatt from the International Drivers Association has revealed the age a child should be before crossing the road on their own.

He says that while there are no legal restrictions in place regarding the age someone should be before crossing the road in the UK, there are recognised or suggested ages.

Children are typically ready to cross roads without adult supervision between the ages of eight and ten.

Dominic Wyatt says: "Understanding road safety, perception of speed and distance is typically well developed by the age of ten."

This implies that age is not the only determining factor when it comes to being able to cross the road with mental readiness, road safety comprehension and physical coordination mattering a great deal.

Parents can gradually grant their children more independence when crossing the road under supervision (Getty) (Image: Getty)

One way to prepare your child for crossing the road is to expose them to different traffic conditions so they know how to handle various situations.

Parents can start by allowing their children to cross the road with more and more independence while under supervision.

Wyatt suggests that "parents can start by explaining the 'Green Cross Code' - think, stop, look and listen, wait, look and listen again and then cross with care - and practice this with them from an early age."