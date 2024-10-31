Davies, Adam Thomas, Jordan Ball and Jake Ball came before at Swansea Crown Court charged with robbery, along with former Wales U20 hooker Dom Booth.

It was alleged that the men stole two TAG watches, one Breitling watch, and one Radar watch – worth a total of £1,800 – from a man’s address on New Road in Llanelli on December 24, 2021.

For the latest crime and court news for west Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

The five men all initially pleaded not guilty, and a trial was scheduled to begin on November 18.

However, 24-year-old Booth, of Pyatts Nest in Saundersfoot, returned to court in September and switched his plea to guilty.

Davies, of Tir Becca in Tumble; 24-year-old Thomas, of Heol Waunyclun in Trimsaran; Jordan Ball, 25, of Maes Y Glo in Llanelli; and Jake Ball, 21, also of Maes Y Glo in Llanelli, all maintained their not guilty pleas.

The case came back before Swansea Crown Court on Thursday, October 31, where prosecutor Ieuan Rees said that the Crown Prosecution Service would be offering no evidence against the four remaining defendants.

“The complainant has not in fact been engaging with the prosecution,” Mr Rees said.

“He himself is subsequently being investigated on charges of fraud.

“The prosecution take the view that the complainant would have no credibility.”

Mr Rees said this would leave “no prospect of success” at trial, and formally offered no evidence against these four defendants.

“With great reluctance and a great deal of anxiety, I direct verdicts of not guilty for these four defendants,” Judge Geraint Walters said.

Former Wales U20 hooker Dom Booth had previously admitted the robbery. (Image: WRU)

Mr Rees indicated this latest development was likely to see an application made by Booth’s representatives to vacate his guilty plea.

Davies, 22, signed for Ospreys from Jersey Reds in July last year, having come through the ranks at Scarlets. He made 13 appearances in the United Rugby Championship this season, and has been capped at U20 level for Wales.

Booth played his junior rugby at Tenby United RFC before being picked up by Scarlets. He made his competitive debut for Scarlets in the Pro14 against Edinburgh in 2020, and has also been capped at Wales U20 level. He is no longer a Scarlets player.