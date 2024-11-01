In an application recommended for conditional approval at the Pembrokeshire County Council planning committee meeting of November 5, Mr and Mrs Davies seek permission for a change of use of the former Zion Presbyterian Church, High Street, Neyland to two dwellings.

The application is for committee consideration as one of the applicants has a close family connection to a member of the council.

Zion Presbyterian Church was one of the first built in Neyland and is evident on the 1862 Ordnance Survey (OS) map identified as a Calvinist chapel with the date above the north door. It was later extended in 1871.

A report for planners says Zthe church, in the town’s conservation area, closed in July 2023 due to the condition of the building and the lack of funding to ensure its maintenance, and was bought by the applicants in June of this year; the only interested parties, the price being lowered during the marketing exercise due to there being no demand.

It would be converted into two units, the first in the original church building, and the latter in a rear extension of the building.