Prosecutor Robin Rouch said the victim was at home alone in Goodwick on May 24 and fell asleep in the living room.

She was woken at around 9.45pm by Benjamin Guiver, who had broken in to her home. Guiver said to her: “I’m Benjamin and I rule the universe and I work for MI5”.

Believing Guiver was there to burgle her, the victim hid a some money and run out on to the street. The defendant caught up, put his hand over her mouth and said: “I’m going to kill you. Stop screaming”.

He then kicked her and dragged her back inside by her hair. Inside, he told her to close the curtains and said he was going to rape and kill her.

Guiver punched the woman in the face, dislodging some teeth, and got angry and “asking where the downstairs was” in the bungalow, said Mr Rouch.

The defendant strangled the woman, hit her head against a radiator and threw her on to the bed. He then sexually assaulted her whilst saying “I’ll kill you after this”.

Guiver started damaging furniture at the home, before he again strangled the woman, saying: “You’re going blue. I’m going to kill you.”

The victim’s partner and son returned home at around 10.30pm. They saw the defendant was topless and there was “blood everywhere”. Guiver made his escape through the window.

The victim’s son called the police and went after Guiver. He found him lying under some plants. Guiver punched him, and managed to get away.

The police arrived shortly afterwards. Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Briggs said: “She was clearly badly injured, and was incredibly distressed, but at that point we weren’t aware of the extent of the ordeal she had been put through.

“Our focus was on prioritising her care with the help of paramedics, and getting officers out on the street to find the suspect.”

Soon after Guiver was spotted walking past across the street. As officers arrested him, he shouted: “You’ve got the wrong person. I’m playing hide and seek with my daughter”. He initially told officers his name was Sheldon Jones, before his partner later confirmed his true identity.

Mr Rouch said Guiver had also broken in to other nearby homes that evening.

In his initial interview, he denied the offences, but in a subsequent interview “accepted responsibility” and said he “blacked out that day” due to mixing alcohol with his medication. Toxicology reports found he had MDMA, cannabis and ketamine in his system.

The victim was treated at Withybush Hospital. She lost a total of five teeth and suffered “extensive bruising”.

“What occurred at my house has ruined my life,” the victim said.

“Since the assault, I’m a shell of my former self.

“I genuinely thought I was going to die.”

Benjamin Guiver broke in to a woman's home and launched a 'brutal and terrifying attack' on her. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

The court heard that 34-year-old Guiver, of Heol Glyndwr in Fishguard, had 12 previous convictions for 22 offences.

He pleaded guilty to inflicting GBH with intent, trespassing with intent to commit a sexual offence, assault by penetration, two offences of intentional strangulation, and assault occasioning ABH.

Representing himself at court, Guiver said: “I have no memory of the night.

“I put it down to drinking excessive alcohol.

“I pleaded guilty because of how devastated I am for my victim.

“I know sorry won’t make up for my actions.”

“It’s hard for anybody to imagine a more brutal and terrifying attack within a person’s own home than the case presently before me,” said Judge Geraint Walters.

Judge Walters sentenced Guiver to 20 years, comprised of 15 years in custody and five years on extended licence. His victims were granted indefinite restraining orders, and Guiver must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Following sentencing, DCI Briggs said: “The victim in this case has shown immense courage throughout the investigation, and I commend her for that.

“Suffering such an attack in your own home is unimaginable, and – as she detailed in her statement – has impacted every aspect of her life.

“Despite this, she has demonstrated her strength of character every step of the way and worked alongside officers to ensure justice prevailed.

“I would also like to highlight the actions of her relative who intervened during the assault, putting their own safety at risk to ensure further harm was not caused.”