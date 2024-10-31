Emergency services were called after reports of a red Honda motorcycle crashing on the A40 at around 7.30pm on October 26.

Two men, the rider and the pillion, died in the crash.

Dyfed-Powys Police has confirmed that the two men involved were 56-year-old Rhodie Thackwray and Jack Agius, aged 29.

“The families of the men are being supported by officers and wish to be afforded privacy to grieve,” a Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said.

“Police continue to appeal for any witnesses who may have seen a red Honda motorcycle travelling through Llandovery shortly before the collision occurred.

“If you have any information that could help enquiries, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information which could help officers with their investigation is asked to contact Dyfed-Powys Police, either by calling 101, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, online at https://orlo.uk/4CW8H, or via direct message on social media.

When reporting information relating to this investigation, quote the reference: 317 of 26th.