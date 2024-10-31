M&S Food is wasting no time getting in the festive mood as they reveal seven all-new Christmas sandwiches in the Foodhall.
I could've sworn it was summer last week?
Anyway, from the Turkey Shawarma Wrap and Very Merry Veggie Roast Wrap to the festive favourite Christmas Sando, there’s something for everyone to savour.
M&S said: "The café’s festive menu has also returned – and it’s better than ever. The viral Turkey & Ham Hock Toastie now boasts even more turkey and cheese, plus a new gluten-free option for the first time.
"And that’s not all… it’s time to get dippin’ and skippin’ (quite literally), as this year’s menu features two brand new delicious treats to dunk into the classic Gravy or Cranberry Dipper, including gorgeously golden, fluffy Roast Potatoes and perfectly presented Pigs in Blankets."
Full Marks & Spencer menu:
- NEW Christmas Sando
- Christmas Club
- Turkey Feast Sandwich
- Made Without Wheat Gluten Free Turkey Feast Sandwich
- Brie & Cranberry Sandwich (V)
- Pigs in Blankets Sandwich
- NEW Turkey Shawarma Wrap
- NEW Very Merry Veggie Roast Wrap (VE)
- NEW Turkey Feast Pasta
- 14-piece Festive Sharing Sandwich Platter – gluten free option available
- King Prawn Dipper
- NEW Spiced Peanut Butter & Jam with Gingerbread Men
- Turkey, Bacon & Cranberry Sausage Roll
- NEW Hot Honey Pigs in Blankets Crisps
- Black Truffle & Olive Oil Crisps (V)
- NEW The Original Very Chocolatey Munch Mix
- Mini Christmas Colin
- Gingerbread Milkshake
- Diet Cloudy Lemonade
M&S is celebrating 20 years of partnership with Shelter, a charity supporting those experiencing homelessness or unsafe housing. As part of this commitment, five per cent of sales from each item in the Christmas Food on the Move range will be donated to Shelter.
This initiative allows customers to enjoy festive treats while contributing to a worthy cause. The partnership underscores M&S's dedication to social responsibility during the holiday season.
The collection aims to cater to various tastes and dietary requirements, including vegetarian and gluten-free options.
