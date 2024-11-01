A PEMBROKESHIRE man admitted 'going too far' after he was charged with burgling a home and stalking a woman.
Spencer Lepetit, 35, of Hawthorn Rise in Haverfordwest, appeared at Swansea Crown Court charged with two offences.
It was alleged that he entered a Pembroke home on August 16 with intent to steal a mobile phone.
He was further charged with stalking involving serious alarm and distress. It was alleged that between September 3 and 19 he trespassed on a woman’s property, contacted her numerous times on an unknown number, and loitered outside her property.
Lepetit pleaded not guilty to both offences, but guilty to a lesser alternative charge to the stalking.
Prosecutor Thomas Scapens said that this plea was acceptable for the Crown Prosecution Service, and a trial would not be sought on the remaining offences.
Jon Tarrant, appearing for Lepetit, said the offences arose out of a “toxic relationship”.
“He tried to re-engage and clearly went too far,” he said.
Judge Huw Rees ordered a pre-sentence report to be prepared.
Lepetit was remanded back in to custody, and will return to court to be sentenced on November 22.
