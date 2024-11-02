Câr-y-Môr, based in St David's, is offering an array of fresh seafood and eco-friendly gifts with a Pembrokeshire seaside twist.

The community-owned business, whose name means 'For the Love of the Sea' in Welsh, was Wales' first regenerative seaweed and shellfish farm.

The venture has expanded to include hampers, platters, and tasting boxes to suit all budgets.

The range, available online and at the St David's shop, includes Pembrokeshire pot-caught crab and lobster, prawns, and locally smoked salmon.

Welsh oysters from Menai and Câr-y-Môr's rope-grown mussels also feature.

The offerings are complemented by a selection from the Pembrokeshire Beach Food Company.

This brand is now a part of the Câr-y-Môr family, marking the merger of two community-focused businesses with shared values.

The Beach Food products include laverbread, dried seaweeds, sauces, seasonings, seaweed butter, and pesto.

These additions enhance the Câr-y-Môr range, bringing a taste of the Welsh coastline to mealtimes.

One offering is the Seren Y Môr gift hamper.

This includes products like Welshman’s Caviar (dried Laver seaweed), Mermaid’s Confetti (a seasoning blend of dried Laver seaweed and hand-harvested Welsh sea salt), Captain Cat’s Seasoning, and Môr Ketchup (seaweed kelpchup sauce).

The hamper is described as a treat for anyone who loves seaweed or is curious to try it.

There are also options for gardening enthusiasts, with Câr-y-Môr’s liquid seaweed fertilisers.

These are made from surplus home-grown seaweed that would otherwise go to waste.

Owen Haines, a founding member of Câr-y-Môr, said: "Christmas at Câr-y-Môr is a mixture of heart and grit.

"We work hard to bring our customers the very best the wild Welsh coastline has to offer.

"From fresh shellfish hampers to deli products made with hand-harvested seaweed right here in Pembrokeshire, our Christmas range is full of unique present and food options to add some Welsh-flavour to your celebrations.

"Our team and fishing partners brave the early mornings and icy waves to bring in the most incredible crab, lobster, and our own rope-grown mussels from the waters of Ramsey Sound.

"We also have the award-winning Pembrokeshire Beach Food range of sauces and seasonings - if you've not tried eating seaweed yet, you're missing out.

"And for the green-thumbed, our seaweed tonic takes us back to basics, growing things naturally without chemicals and that actually taste good.

"What's different about Câr-y-Môr is that every purchase supports our community-led business to create jobs, launch a new sea-farming industry and improve the health of our oceans for generations to come."

Gift cards are also available, allowing recipients to browse the Câr-y-Môr online shop and choose their own gifts.