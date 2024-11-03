The initiative, led by Planet CIC, aims to educate youngsters about environmental sustainability.

More than 700 children have already participated in the project, which involves creating urban environments that conserve energy, protect water, and reduce carbon emissions.

The children - an average of around 100 from each school - from nursery to year 6, work together to create these cities, which include renewable energy sources, recycling centres, and sustainable transport infrastructure.

The project also encourages local food production and the creation of green spaces to support wildlife.

Seven schools have already taken part, including Broad Haven, Johnston, St Francis, St Marks, Coastlands, Fenton, and Waldo Williams.

The workshops have been praised for their educational value.

Mike Lowde, from Fenton CP School, said: "Through collaboration and creativity, they designed and built innovative city models, critically thinking about how to enhance their communities for a better future.

"This hands-on experience not only empowered them to consider their impact on the world but also fostered teamwork and problem-solving skills.

"Together, they explored how small changes can lead to significant improvements, proving that everyone can contribute to a sustainable world.

"What a truly fantastic and memorable experience."

The initiative is part of Planet CIC's School Sustainability Programme, which aims to inspire children to pursue careers in sustainable industries.

The workshops are free for schools and are set to continue into the autumn and spring of 2025 with the aim of having the sessions be ongoing in the future.

Planet CIC, a social enterprise founded by Kate Evans, is a recruitment business that invests all its profits into educational environmental initiatives for young people.

The organisation moved to Pembrokeshire in 2022 and has since run workshops on biodiversity, tree planting, water conservation, and renewable energy.

The organisation hopes to collaborate with other social enterprises across Wales and the UK to deliver these workshops, giving all children the opportunity to learn about sustainability.

Planet CIC is keen to work with the Darwin Trust, PCF, PCNP, and Celtic Deep to ensure Pembrokeshire children are equipped with the knowledge they need for a sustainable future.

The workshops are the first of their kind, leaving children "buzzing with solutions and ambitions to drive positive change locally and help our planet."

In April 2024 the UN climate chief pressed for faster action, saying humanity has two years left ‘to save the world’ so Planet CIC says 'it’s all hands on deck to achieve it!'