The Riverside Library in Haverfordwest won an All Stories national competition to host the fully funded workshop.

The event aims to encourage and support aspiring writers from underrepresented backgrounds.

The workshop, set for Monday, November 25 at 2pm, will introduce participants to the basics of writing for children and inspire them to develop their creativity.

It is intended as a true introduction, requiring no prior knowledge of publishing, writing as a career, or previous written work.

The workshop welcomes people from underrepresented backgrounds of any kind, including people of colour, disabled, neurodivergent, LGBTQ+, working class, and socio-economically marginalised.

It is one of 16 All Stories workshops being held across the UK, made possible through funding from Arts Council England, Inclusive Books for Children, and the Authors’ Licensing and Collecting Society.

All Stories will also establish a writing group at The Riverside Library to continue supporting writers, as well as providing a ‘writer resources’ pack, containing information about supportive writing organisations.

The pack will be made available to workshop participants, along with anyone visiting the venue after the workshop.

The library team said: "We are thrilled to be part of this exciting opportunity to support budding children’s authors within our community.

"We hope it will be a successful event for all involved and look forward to meeting new people as well as continuing our relationship with those who already use the library."

The workshop will be presented by Eloise Williams, an award-winning Welsh author.

She has written seven books for young people and was the inaugural Children’s Laureate Wales from 2019 to 2021.

To find out more and book your free place at the workshop, visit the All Stories website.