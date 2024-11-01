This year, thanks to Welsh Government funding, Saundersfoot has seen improvements to the access from the village to the railway station, with road improvements in the Fan Road junction area and a new shared use path.

Now three more similar paths – to accommodate both pedestrians and cyclists – are in the pipeline, with a public consultation taking place later this month.

The proposed paths are:

between Saundersfoot harbour and Stammers Road;

along Sandy Hill Road to the A478 and

along Frances Road to link Coppet Hall beach with Saundersfoot village

Public engagement sessions will take place at The Coal Building, Saundersfoot on Tuesday November 19 between 10am and noon and 1pm to 4.30pm and 6.30pm-8pm. There will also be an online public survey.

Documents giving more details of the proposals are available for public inspection at The Coal Building, Saundersfoot Harbour and County Hall from November 19.

Objections and other representations may be made in writing to Transport Strategy Team, Pembrokeshire County Council, County Hall, Freemans Way, Haverfordwest SA61 1TP or by email to majorschemes@pembrokeshire.gov.uk or phone01437 764551.