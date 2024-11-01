Reportedly visible from as far afield in Cornwall, the planned flare lit up the Milford Haven Waterway and the glow in the sky was captured on camera all over Pembrokeshire.

Advance warning to the public of the flare from the Valero main stack was issued by the Pembroke refinery on social media on Wednesday.

"You may notice some flaring activity from the refinery this evening. This is due to ongoing central maintenance."

Western Telegraph Camera Club members were quick to snap the sight - below are some of their pictures.





The glow was visible from Trefin in north Pembrokeshire. (Image: Jackie Gilderdale)

The vista from the Cleddau Bridge. (Image: Claire Hodges)

The sky was bright over Llangwm. (Image: Jenny Ambler)

Red skies were seen from Tenby. (Image: Charles Cole)

A spooky glow in the sky ahead of Hallowe'en. (Image: Denise Dargan)

Purple hues in the sky from across the water. (Image: Angela Douglas)