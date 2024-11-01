The skies above Pembrokeshire have had some dramatic illuminations in recent weeks thanks to the Northern Lights, but it was a flare from Valero on Wednesday night which cut the biggest swathe through the darkness.
Reportedly visible from as far afield in Cornwall, the planned flare lit up the Milford Haven Waterway and the glow in the sky was captured on camera all over Pembrokeshire.
Advance warning to the public of the flare from the Valero main stack was issued by the Pembroke refinery on social media on Wednesday.
"You may notice some flaring activity from the refinery this evening. This is due to ongoing central maintenance."
Western Telegraph Camera Club members were quick to snap the sight - below are some of their pictures.
