Back in 2022, Persimmon Homes applied to Pembrokeshire Coast National Park for the scheme on a 2.26 hectare area of land adjoining the northernmost houses of a long-established Sandyhill Park residential estate, Saundersfoot.

The application, including 47 open market dwellings, proposed a variety of detached, semi-detached, terraced and apartment properties to create an “attractive and integrated extension to Saundersfoot”.

The application was given delegated approval when it came before the national park’s July development management committee, with conditions including the completion of a Section 106 legal agreement relating to the affordable housing.

The affordable housing units will be split into four low-cost ownership units and 21 socially rented units, the report for national park planners said; the 35 per cent affordable percentage taking precedent over an affordable housing policy requirement of 50 per cent as it is designated as an allocated site.

As well as the affordable housing element and an open space provision, the scheme included a financial contribution to cover the contribution towards Active Travel Routes within the local area (Saundersfoot Harbour to New Hedges).

After that approval, Persimmon Homes West Wales and Pembrokeshire Coast National Park have now signed the S106 agreement and Persimmon is planning to begin groundworks next Spring, with sales launching soon after ahead of the summer season.

Welcoming the agreement, Persimmon Homes West Wales’ Managing Director, Stuart Phillips, said: “We’re pleased to have finalised the S106 agreement that will allow us to deliver 72 new, high-quality homes for local people in Saundersfoot.

“The development will provide a wide range of zero-carbon ready homes that will be of particular help to young families and first-time buyers, who otherwise might struggle to get onto the housing ladder in Pembrokeshire.

“Throughout the planning process, we have worked closely with officers and stakeholders to ensure that our homes are in keeping with – and enhance – the local area, and I’m thankful to officers and the project team for their collaborative efforts throughout.

“The scheme will deliver substantial community benefits, including new facilities, enhanced green spaces, and significant investment in public infrastructure, as well as the transfer of 25 properties to a local housing association.

“Persimmon has a proud record of delivery in Pembrokeshire, and we are excited about this latest development as we continue to build the best-value homes in sustainable and inclusive communities for local people.”

Local community council Saundersfoot had objected to the scheme on a number of grounds, also asking for a caveat that no property is bought for second-home holiday use.