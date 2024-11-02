The council has dedicated webpages to direct residents to support for concerns about education and school costs, health and wellbeing, help for older people, claiming benefits, and household and energy bills.

The pages also provide information on Pension Credit, which is worth an average of £3,900 per year and unlocks additional support including Winter Fuel Payments, help with Council Tax, NHS dental care, and glasses.

Those over 75 can also benefit from a free TV licence.

The Pembrokeshire Community Hub serves as a one-stop shop for information on events, community activities, making connections, and cost of living resources.

The hub can be contacted via its website, social media, or by calling 01437 723660.

Earlier this year, PAVS launched a Live Well for Less programme, aimed at helping people maximise income and reduce expenditure using a range of tools and services.

This can also be accessed through the Community Hub.

Councillor Tessa Hodgson, cabinet member for social services, said: "There are a number of resources available for those concerned about heating and energy bills and I would encourage anyone with concerns or looking for advice to contact the Pembrokeshire Community Hub as soon as they can.

"I would also highlight that residents can also check whether they are eligible for pension credits which can open doors to further financial help."

Residents are urged to find out if they are eligible for Pension Credit by contacting the Pension Service on the UK Government website.

Applications must be made by December 21 to qualify for the 2024-2025 Winter Fuel Payment.