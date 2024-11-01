Western Telegraph
Large police presence in Pembrokeshire village amid reports of incident - LIVE

Police presence in Clarbeston Road amid 'incident' - LIVE

Emergency
By Ruth Davies

  • There have been reports of a large police presence in the Pembrokeshire village of Clarbeston Road this morning (Friday, November 1).
  • Police have since said that a man has died at the property.
  • His death is not being treated as suspicious.

