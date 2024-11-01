Large police presence in Pembrokeshire village amid reports of incident - RECAP

Our live feed has now finished.
- There have been reports of a large police presence in the Pembrokeshire village of Clarbeston Road this morning (Friday, November 1).
- Police have since said that a man has died at the property.
- His death is not being treated as suspicious.
