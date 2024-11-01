Chester Zoo posted on their Facebook page: "Ten years ago we helped release THOUSANDS of GIANT spiders back into the UK!

"The fen raft spiders were bred right here at the zoo, and we're super happy to report there are now more than 10,000 breeding females... and they've just had the biggest mating season on record!

"You can't miss them, they grow to be the size of your hand! Honestly, you're so welcome".

It's fair to say that people in the comments were...less than thrilled.

"I love you Chester Zoo & very well done and all that, everyone does an amazing job - but honestly....could you not have kept these to yourselves," said one.

Someone else commented: "I need to know where they live so I can make sure I never get within 50 miles of one".

Another user said: "As much as I’m not the biggest fan of spiders, they have their rightful place within an ecosystem.

"Thank you Chester Zoo, for making sure you protect and look out for the species that are not always as appealing to the human eye.

"Every living thing has its place and each little soul matters."

Whilst another replied: "You guys do such great work but this is something I feel like I could have died happily not knowing about to be honest."

But the news did not seem to terrify everyone, with one individual saying: "Well done. We need to get natural beings to thrive again.

"Too many of the human species kill anything they see they don’t like unable to realise that their species relies on all others for their existence. Spiders have their important place in the order of our world. Bx".

Are fen raft spiders dangerous?





The spider was on the verge of extinction in the UK in 2010 but has thankfully made a comeback thanks to the efforts of the (Royal Society for the Protection of Birds) RSPB and now Chester Zoo.

The Fen Raft Spider's diet includes other spiders, damselflies, dragonfly larvae and even fish and tadpoles.

They are easiest to spot in grazing marsh ditches from June to September.

The spiders are not venomous but are semi-aquatic and can run across the water’s surface to capture their prey.