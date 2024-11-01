FIREFIGHTERS were called out overnight after fireworks sparked a grass fire in St Ishmaels.
Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service received a report of a fire near Lindsway Bay at 10.11pm on Thursday, October 31.
Upon arrival, crew members from Milford Haven Fire Station found a grass fire had spread across around 180 metres of cliff face.
The crew used one water bowser, one light portable pump, one hose reel jet, one main jet, two backpack sprayers and a water relay system due to accessibility issues to extinguish the fire.
Firefighters left the scene at 1.49am on November 1.
The fire service has since confirmed that the blaze was caused by fireworks that had been set off along a section of the Wales Coast Path.
“It is illegal to set off fireworks, including sparklers, in a public place,” said a fire service spokesperson.
“Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service would always recommend that people attend an organised fireworks display.
“Coastal cliffs are rich in biodiversity, images of the scene the following morning (November 1) sadly show the damage caused to the landscape.”
Ahead of Bonfire Night, more information on fireworks safety can be found on the Fire and Rescue Service’s website.
