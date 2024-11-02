The Salutation Inn in Velindre, Crymych, is listed for sale at £595,000 through Sidney Phillips.

The 16th-century coaching inn has been modernised to blend its original character with modern additions, including letting accommodation and a riverside restaurant.

It has eight en suite letting bedrooms, a bar, a lounge, and a restaurant with views of the river.

There is also private accommodation for the new owners.

Sidney Phillips estate agents said: "The property is located beside the main A487 coast road approximately two miles from the popular town of Nevern, 3.5 miles from the coastal retreat of Newport and approximately 10 miles equidistant between Cardigan and Fishguard/Goodwick."

The estate agents describe the area as a 'mecca' for holidaymakers and outdoor sports enthusiasts.