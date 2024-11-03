It is located on Main Street, Pembroke and is listed with John Francis - Narberth Commercial for £149,500.

The mid-terraced property in the centre of the main shopping street is said to comprise three self-contained units.

The first of these is a retail unit, formerly used as a hairdressing salon, but according to the listing, it is "suitable for most retail uses".

The second unit is currently operating as an Indian restaurant and takeaway, while the third unit is an upper floor flat with four or five bedrooms, depending on the usage of one room.

The shop is vacant while the restaurant and flat are currently occupied by a local trader.

The property is freehold and subject to the lease of the restaurant and flat, which is set for a term of five years ending on July 7, 2025.

The lease includes a mutual break clause, subject to either party serving three months' notice.

The commercial premises has a total area of approximately 1,557 sq ft, including the retail area, what was formerly treatment rooms, and storage space to the rear.

The restaurant has an area of about 796 sq ft, inclusive of the commercial kitchen.

The flat includes a bathroom, kitchen, breakfast room and the bedrooms.

The flat is listed under council tax band B.