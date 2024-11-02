RNLI lifeguards will finish their patrols at Whitesands Beach on November 2 and 3, marking the end of the 2024 season.

They will be on duty from 10am to 6pm on both days.

The RNLI has offered safety advice to keep beach users safe during winter.

Chris Cousens, RNLI water safety lead for the region, said: "As the lifeguard season ends in Wales and wintry conditions have begun to hit our coastline, we’re asking people to take care and be aware of the dangers.

"If you visit a beach, never go alone.

"It’s vital that you have company who could get help, in the event of an emergency.

"Take note of safety signage at the entrance to the beach which will warn of the local risks and hazards, and if possible speak to someone who might be local who might be able to also provide advice."

He also advised beachgoers to check the weather and conditions and to consider their capabilities.

He said: "If in doubt, it is better to stay dry and watch the sea than take the risk.

"Strong winds and big waves pose a great risk to those visiting the coast.

"In these conditions, stay clear of beachfronts, cliff edges, and piers.

"You should always carry a means of contact such as a mobile phone.

"If you get into trouble or see anyone else in difficulty, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard."

Mr Cousens also addressed the growing trend of cold water dipping, advising people to never do this alone.

He said: "As we get further into the winter months, and the temperature continues to drop, the risk of cold-water shock will increase.

"Make sure you understand the effects of cold water and that you have means of warming up afterwards."

He also offered advice for those who get into trouble in the water, advising them to "float to live".

He said: "Tilt your head back with ears submerged and try to relax and control your breathing.

"Use your hands to help you stay afloat and then call for help or swim to safety if you can."

The RNLI also warned of the increased likelihood and strength of rip currents due to bigger waves and stronger winds.

Although RNLI lifeguards will no longer be on the beaches, RNLI lifeboats are a 24-hour search and rescue service with 238 stations around the British Isles.