Dyfed-Powys Police were called to the scene and there were subsequently reports of a large police presence in the vicinity of the village's Cross Inn.

The call to officers followed "concerns raised for the welfare of a person", said a spokesperson for the force, who added that the man's death is not being treated as suspicious.

They said: "Dyfed-Powys Police were called to the Clarbeston Road area, just before 8.15am on Friday 1 November, after concerns were raised for the welfare of a person.

"Sadly, a man was found to have died at the location.

Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this time.

"We can confirm the death is not being treated as suspicious, and the HM Coroner is being informed."