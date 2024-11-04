The revamped 10,500 square foot store welcomed customers old and new last Monday morning, October 28 after it temporarily shut for the works and improvements that have resulted in a major makeover.

David Darracott, Co-op store manager, said: “The whole team is delighted to have had the opportunity to invest in Kilgetty - the store has been totally transformed, with a fresh new look and layout and it looks fantastic.

The exterior of the store has a fresh new look. (Image: Dimitris Legakis) "It is always our aim to operate at the heart of local life and we have worked to develop the range, choice and added services to create a compelling offer to serve and support our community, conveniently.”

There's loads to choose from in the chillers. (Image: Dimitris Legakis)

Kilgetty Co-op supports approaching 30 local jobs and serves up an increased range of fresh, chilled produce alongside its focus on meal ideas and everyday essentials; bakery and dairy products; food-to-go and meal deals; Fairtrade products; award winning wines; ready meals; pizzas; vegan and plant-based products.

And you can now collect your parcels with the groceries! (Image: Dimitris Legakis) A Costa Coffee Express machine has been added, and there is a photo booth. Parcel collection services are also available through DPD.

Just a couple of the well-stocked aisles. (Image: Dimitris Legakis)

Electric vehicle charging is proving popular after the service has been added to the re-surfaced car park as part of the works.

The online home delivery of groceries is available through Co-op’s own online shop – shop.coop.co.uk - with orders picked fresh in the local store and then delivered quickly and conveniently in the community.

Kilgetty Co-op opens between 7am-10pm (Monday-Saturday) and 10am-4pm on a Sunday.