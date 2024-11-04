Shoppers have been pouring through the doors of Kilgetty Co-op this week in the first days since it reopened following an eight-week closure.
The revamped 10,500 square foot store welcomed customers old and new last Monday morning, October 28 after it temporarily shut for the works and improvements that have resulted in a major makeover.
David Darracott, Co-op store manager, said: “The whole team is delighted to have had the opportunity to invest in Kilgetty - the store has been totally transformed, with a fresh new look and layout and it looks fantastic.
"It is always our aim to operate at the heart of local life and we have worked to develop the range, choice and added services to create a compelling offer to serve and support our community, conveniently.”
Kilgetty Co-op supports approaching 30 local jobs and serves up an increased range of fresh, chilled produce alongside its focus on meal ideas and everyday essentials; bakery and dairy products; food-to-go and meal deals; Fairtrade products; award winning wines; ready meals; pizzas; vegan and plant-based products.
A Costa Coffee Express machine has been added, and there is a photo booth. Parcel collection services are also available through DPD.
Electric vehicle charging is proving popular after the service has been added to the re-surfaced car park as part of the works.
The online home delivery of groceries is available through Co-op’s own online shop – shop.coop.co.uk - with orders picked fresh in the local store and then delivered quickly and conveniently in the community.
Kilgetty Co-op opens between 7am-10pm (Monday-Saturday) and 10am-4pm on a Sunday.
