Walkers has teamed up with Subway to give Brits the chance to claim a free packet of crisps during November.
The crisp giant is responsible for a range of products including Wotsits, Quavers, Monster Munch, Squares and Bugles as well as their various ranges like Max and Sensations.
Back in August Walkers teamed up with Heinz to launch a new sandwich-inspired crisp range.
The new Walkers and Heinz crisp range included:
- Roast Chicken and Heinz Mayo
- Sausage Sarnie and Heinz Ketchup
- Cheese Toastie and Heinz Beanz
The UK's favourite takeaways
Now they are teaming up with Subway to celebrate National Sandwich Day, which takes place on November 3.
As part of the celebrations, people will be able to claim a free packet of Walkers crisps from Subway stores across the UK.
Wayne Newton from Walkers said: “We are excited to be giving people more of what they love this National Sandwich Day.
"Through partnering with Subway, we’re ensuring that sandwiches can be enjoyed as they should be – with Walkers crisps.’’
RECOMMENDED READING:
- Who has the best crisps? I tested Walkers and supermarket brands to find out
- Walkers fans scream 'don't believe this is real' upon release of new crisps
- Walkers reveals why packets of crisps always look so empty - see the reason
How to claim a free packet of Walkers Crisps
To claim your free packet of Walkers crisps you have to be a Subway Rewards member. Then all you have to do is purchase any Sub, wrap or salad. It's that simple.
But you will have to be quick as the offer is only available for a limited time - until November 26.
You can claim your free packet of Walkers crisps when you order either in-restaurant or via click and collect on the Subway Rewards app.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here